Rain chances on the way

A slight warming trend is on the way ahead of the next cold front which is going to be move through the area on Thursday

A slight warming trend is on the way ahead of the next cold front which is going to be move through the area on Thursday. Even though temperatures today will warm into the low 60s the winds will pick up out of the east making it still feel chilly.

Look for upper 60s Thursday ahead of the front. Showers with embedded thunderstorms will move across the area through the day with rain chances at 60-70%. Some locally heavy downpours will be possible.

After that we dry back out for Friday into the weekend. The airmass behind this front is not as cold as the last one but we will still stay below normal through the early part of next week. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 50s to around 60 and morning lows in the mid to upper 30s to mid 40s through Tuesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

64° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 64° 56°

Thursday

69° / 51°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 69° 51°

Friday

58° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 58° 45°

Saturday

58° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 47°

Sunday

61° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 61° 47°

Monday

58° / 43°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 58° 43°

Tuesday

59° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 59° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

62°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
60°

61°

4 AM
Showers
50%
61°

62°

5 AM
Showers
50%
62°

62°

6 AM
Showers
40%
62°

62°

7 AM
Showers
50%
62°

