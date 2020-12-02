Rain chances on the way

A slight warming trend is on the way ahead of the next cold front which is going to be move through the area on Thursday

A slight warming trend is on the way ahead of the next cold front which is going to be move through the area on Thursday. Even though temperatures today will warm into the low 60s the winds will pick up out of the east making it still feel chilly.

Look for upper 60s Thursday ahead of the front. Showers with embedded thunderstorms will move across the area through the day with rain chances at 60-70%. Some locally heavy downpours will be possible.

After that we dry back out for Friday into the weekend. The airmass behind this front is not as cold as the last one but we will still stay below normal through the early part of next week. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 50s to around 60 and morning lows in the mid to upper 30s to mid 40s through Tuesday.