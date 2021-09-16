Rain chances more spotty today

The widespread rain associated with Nicholas has moved well off to the east and will stay there through most of the day. The circulation continues to meander around the western part of the state as a remnant low which is keeping a lot of moisture in the atmosphere over the next few days.

Rain has been persistent on the southeast side of the area so far this morning. That activity will try to develop inland through the afternoon.

What we are going to see today is more of a daytime heating setup as opposed to the tropical rain bands around Nicholas from the past couple of days. Once temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s over the next few days widespread showers and storms will likely develop.

Overall rainfall amounts through the weekend will not be that high. However the rainfall rates in individual cells could be, and with the saturated ground around the area locally heavy downpours could still cause street flooding.

This trend will continue into early next week. It won’t rain all day everyday, but there will be quite a few showers and storms around each day. The flash flood watch around the area continues through Friday evening.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 77°

Friday

84° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 84° 75°

Saturday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 74°

Sunday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 75°

Monday

82° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 75°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 84° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
85°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
85°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
85°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
82°

80°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

12 AM
Showers
37%
79°

79°

1 AM
Showers
50%
79°

79°

2 AM
Showers
56%
79°

79°

3 AM
Showers
54%
79°

78°

4 AM
Showers
46%
78°

78°

5 AM
Showers
38%
78°

78°

6 AM
Showers
41%
78°

78°

7 AM
Showers
53%
78°

79°

8 AM
Showers
59%
79°

81°

9 AM
Showers
53%
81°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
84°

Interactive Radar

