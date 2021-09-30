Rain chances more spotty, later in the day

Posted: / Updated:

Rain will not be as widespread on Thursday as we have seen over the past couple of days. Expect spotty showers and storms to develop but later in the day. Overall rain chance looks to be around 50-60% with most of the activity developing after noon to 1PM.

Look for temperatures to warm a bit more with the mid 80s by early afternoon. After that Friday looks to be the driest day over the next several. We will still see some isolated showers and storms however as temperatures warm into the mid 80s.

Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday. Sunday’s rain looks to be during the first half of the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 73°
PM Showers
PM Showers 33% 81° 73°

Friday

84° / 75°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 84° 75°

Saturday

84° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 84° 74°

Sunday

80° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 80° 72°

Monday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 68°

Wednesday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 67°

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 AM
Cloudy
11%
74°

75°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
75°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
17%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
80°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
81°

82°

1 PM
Showers
41%
82°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

