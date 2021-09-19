Rain chances Monday, Tuesday, front Wednesday

Though we had sunshine and a pleasant forecast for the morning, many streets flooded again this afternoon as heavy rain in the area pushed through.

Earlier today, a Flash Flood Advisory was in effect until 4:30PM for Northwestern Jefferson Parish, Southwestern Orleans Parish, Northwestern Plaquemines Parish, West Central St. Bernard Parish, and East Central St. Charles Parish. This has since expired.

Between half an inch and two inch rainfall amounts fell across our WGNO viewing area in a short amount of time.

Rain chances return Monday through Wednesday, and many spots may see locally heavy downpours that could lead to additional localized flash flooding with traditional drainage systems covered by debris. Please have a way to receive warning information on hand.

Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers pretty much each day through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but feeling warmer once humidity moves in!

Mid-week, we FINALLY see a cold front attempting to move through! This will bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of next week. Right now, Wednesday looks like the day this will move through, so you can start decorating for Fall by Friday.

Updates will be available online on WGNO.com and Good Morning New Orleans.

