Rain chances will decrease quickly after sunset as we lose daytime heating and the atmosphere becomes more stable. Overnight, expect skies to be partly cloudy to mostly clear as temperatures drop into the 70s.

Over the next couple of days, rain chances will be much lower than they have been over the last several weeks at only 30 to 40 percent. Sunday and Monday, an upper-level low will slide north, allowing for northerly and westerly winds to bring in a slightly drier air mass.

This drier air will be reinforced by a weak cold front that is set to move across the region early Tuesday. While temperatures will only drop a few degrees, the lower humidity will give us a taste of fall for at least a couple of days. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only about a 20 percent chance of rain through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.