NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Calm weather can expected for the next several days as high pressure builds into the region.

For the rest of the week, a typical summertime pattern is in the forecast with mostly clear skies, hot temperatures, and isolated afternoon storms. High temperatures will remain in the mid 90s, which is slightly above normal for late-July. For reference, the average high temperature for New Orleans this time of the year is about 92°.

Rain chances are forecast to remain low at around 20 percent each afternoon. A slight drop in humidity will make it feel a little more comfortable for the next couple of days. Higher humidity will return this weekend as moisture begins flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico.

This may lead to higher heat index values or “feels like temperatures” in the upper 100s to mid-110s next week. Heat Advisories will once again be possible once the heat index reaches 108° or higher.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching one tropical wave near Africa that has a low, 20 percent chance for formation over the next seven days.

This system will battle dry air and wind shear for the next few days, but may move into a more favorable environment some time next week. Most models show this tropical wave staying in the Atlantic, but we will continue to monitor the forecast for any changes.

