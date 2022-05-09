Expect calm weather to continue for the next few days. This afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds will continue as highs reach the low 90s. Overnight, skies partially clear as temperatures cool into the low to mid 70s.

Although we cannot rule out a stray shower, rain chances are low today and for the next few days at around 20 percent. or less.

Tuesday morning, some patchy fog will be possible near the Pearl River and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. By Tuesday afternoon, skies will likely feature more sun than clouds as an area of weak high pressure moves over the region behind a “backdoor cold front.”

In most cases, our cold fronts come from the west or northwest. A “backdoor cold front” is one that moves in from the east or northeast. These are typically weaker and don’t feature as much shower and storm activity as our regular cold fronts.

Temperatures may dip down a few degrees, but not much. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but lower humidity will make it feel much more comfortable.

The humidity returns by Thursday as we enter a more typical summertime weather pattern. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday through Saturday with rain chances at around 30 to 40 percent each day – mainly in the afternoon.