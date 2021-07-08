Rain chances looking a bit lower

It looks like we will start to see less coverage of rain overall through the afternoon today and that trend will continue through the weekend. That being said scattered showers and storms will still be popping up through the day.

Cloud cover will be key. If it holds in a bit more like it looks like it will then the lack of sun will limit some of the instability. That will mean not quite as many of the storms popping up from the daytime heating.

Still though, expect isolated activity to develop by early to mid afternoon. Another rain chance comes this evening as some of the activity from the western Gulf tries to move up into the area. In general though the duration of rain will be lower across the area through the day.

That rain chance stays above normal through the day on Friday with more spotty activity moving back in over the weekend.