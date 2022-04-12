The chance for showers and a few storms will increase through the afternoon and evening Tuesday as a batch of rain moves in from the west. This will likely not push all the way across the area as it moves more north. So areas along I-55 will have a higher chance of rain than in southern Mississippi.

Temperatures will stay warm with the humidity over the next couple of days. Another round of storms is likely late Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will move across the entire area and also bring with it a chance for strong to severe storms. Locally heavy rain will also be possible so you will want to stay aware of weather conditions later Wednesday.

At the moment it looks like hit or miss rain chances will conitnue into at least the first part of the weekend.