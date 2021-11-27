Rain chances late Saturday, early Sunday!

Happy Saturday! Temperatures overnight reached near freezing in many spots, and a freeze warning across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast locations went into effect overnight. We’ll be warmer tonight as rain in the area returns late Saturday into Sunday!

Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 40s across many spots! 50s will be the theme throughout several Southshore locations.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM Saturday.

Saturday

57° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 52°

Sunday

59° / 49°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 67% 59° 49°

Monday

64° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 64° 48°

Tuesday

69° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 54°

Wednesday

74° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 74° 58°

Thursday

72° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 59°

Friday

75° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 75° 61°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

9 PM
Showers
48%
57°

58°

10 PM
Showers
48%
58°

58°

11 PM
Showers
48%
58°

57°

12 AM
Showers
48%
57°

57°

1 AM
Rain
76%
57°

57°

2 AM
Showers
55%
57°

57°

3 AM
Light Rain
62%
57°

56°

4 AM
Light Rain
63%
56°

55°

5 AM
Light Rain
74%
55°

55°

6 AM
Light Rain
71%
55°

54°

7 AM
Light Rain
67%
54°

53°

8 AM
Showers
55%
53°

54°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
54°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
55°

56°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
56°

58°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
58°

57°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
57°

58°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
58°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
5%
59°

