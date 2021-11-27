Rain chances late Saturday, early Sunday!

Happy Saturday! Temperatures overnight reached near freezing in many spots, and a freeze warning across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast locations went into effect overnight. We’ll be warmer tonight as rain in the area returns late Saturday into Sunday!

Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 40s across many spots! 50s will be the theme throughout several Southshore locations.

