Once again cloud cover has held the daytime heating in check this afternoon and has also limited storm coverage. We do have a few cells in the Florida parishes where the sun has come out. That indicates that we will likely see storms develop with more sun, but the best chance of that will remain in the northern areas. Look for spotty storms through the evening north of I-12 and in southern MS. Otherwise temperatures will rise into the low 90s for most of the area.

Rain chances will continue through the next few days at least. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s by early afternoon with daytime heating type summer storms popping up each day. Overall rain chances will be around 50-60% through the weekend. Keep in mind we tend to see these in New Orleans so areas of street flooding will be possible through the weekend if any heavy cells develop.

It looks like a bit more widespread chance of rain by early next week.

