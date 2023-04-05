After another warm and muggy day, our weather pattern will begin to slowly change over the next day or so.

Tonight, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm as lows drop into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect cooler temperatures through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Our next cold front will begin to slowly move into the area by Thursday. However, this front will not fully push through for a few days, keeping our rain chances elevated Thursday through Saturday.

Although we will be in a wet pattern, don’t expect rain the entire time. Most models are showing waves of rain off and on Thursday and Friday, with more widespread rain on Saturday. As grounds become saturated over the next 24 to 48 hours, there is a low-end risk for flooding on Saturday when the heavier rain arrives.

We may see a few isolated showers early Sunday, but it appears we will dry out for the most part by Easter.