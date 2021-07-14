Rain chances increasing in Thursday’s forecast

NEW ORLEANS— With COVID-19 cases rising, New Orleans city leaders have suggested masks might again become a requirment. At the Dat Dog on magazine Street like virtually everywhere else, customers who are vaccinated can eat---mask-free, but the business is ready to do whatever is necessary to keep customers and workers safe.

Laurie Fisher with Dat Dog said, "Our policy doesn't require vaccinated customers to wear masks, however if they want to wear masks and feel comfortable doing so, they are welcome to."