Rain chances will continue to be isolated in typical summer fashion through the evening on Monday. Expect a lot of that rain to taper off as we head past sunset. Temperatures will stay warm with the mid 80s.

A broad area of low pressure will continue to drift around the northern Gulf over the next few days. There is a low chance of tropical development with that so it will be something we keep an eye on through the week. Currently the National Hurricane Center puts the chance at 30% over the next 5 days. However regardless of development it looks like it will bring a soggy pattern to the area.

Right now the heaviest rain will be found south of I-10 over the next few days. Look for a gradient of rainfall totals from the coast inland with lowest amounts north of I-12. It will be worth watching the placement of the heavier rain over the next few days though because that could lead to flooding issues if it happens to drfit more to the north. Temperatures will also stay cooler through the week thanks to the rain and clouds.