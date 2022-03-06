Heading into early Monday morning, low temperatures will again drop into the mid 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Some patchy dense fog will be possible through sunrise, especially along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The increase in moisture across the area could lead to a few spotty showers popping up on Monday, but overall rain coverage will be scattered.

Rain chances increase heading into the work week, with a 50% chance both Monday and Tuesday. The highest rain chance is on Wednesday, at about 70 percent.