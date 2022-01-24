Rain chances increase later today

Cloud cover continues to thicken up this morning ahead of the rain that will come in later this afternoon and tonight.

Look for overcast conditions through the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Rain will begin to spread in from the west by late afternoon and evening. This will be a good chance of rain for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The surface low with this system stays offshore which will keep the heaviest rain and stronger thunderstorm activity offshore as well. We will see see areas of heavier downpours though mix in to the larger batch.

This rain will continue into tonight and then turn into scattered showers by daybreak Tuesday. We will dry out by late Tuesday morning and then just stay seasonably cool through the rest of the week. Look for lows back below freezing by Thursday morning in the northern half.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 49°
PM Showers
PM Showers 69% 59° 49°

Tuesday

54° / 40°
Rain
Rain 89% 54° 40°

Wednesday

53° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 53° 39°

Thursday

57° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 57° 45°

Friday

51° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 51° 36°

Saturday

49° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 49° 38°

Sunday

58° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 58° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

55°

4 PM
Few Showers
34%
55°

55°

5 PM
Showers
46%
55°

53°

6 PM
Light Rain
69%
53°

52°

7 PM
Rain
80%
52°

51°

8 PM
Rain
95%
51°

51°

9 PM
Rain
99%
51°

50°

10 PM
Rain
99%
50°

50°

11 PM
Rain
99%
50°

51°

12 AM
Rain
98%
51°

51°

1 AM
Rain
99%
51°

52°

2 AM
Rain
99%
52°

52°

3 AM
Rain
85%
52°

52°

4 AM
Rain
82%
52°

52°

5 AM
Rain
84%
52°

51°

6 AM
Rain
89%
51°

51°

7 AM
Rain
82%
51°

50°

8 AM
Rain
89%
50°

50°

9 AM
Rain
81%
50°

50°

10 AM
Showers
57%
50°

