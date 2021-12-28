Rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday!

Weather

Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Tuesday! The forecast for your holiday was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport. We continue flirting with records through New Year’s Eve!

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances increase.

Once again, a warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Tuesday!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s all week. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather today and tomorrow as a few localized heavy downpours may be accompanied by gusty winds or hail.

New Year’s Eve looks warm and mild as rain chances remain around 30% and temperatures reach mid-70s.

Beyond tomorrow, rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 56% 79° 70°

Wednesday

80° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 80° 71°

Thursday

78° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 78° 70°

Friday

78° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 78° 72°

Saturday

77° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 77° 56°

Sunday

60° / 40°
Showers
Showers 42% 60° 40°

Monday

52° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 52° 45°

Hourly Forecast

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
78°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
76°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
75°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

73°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
73°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
73°

73°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

72°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
72°

