Most of the rain that fired up this afternoon has come to an end for the rest of the evening hours. However, we could see another round of storms overnight as a weak front moves into the region.

Models show a cluster of thunderstorms moving into the area between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Some showers may linger until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m.

Heading into Sunday afternoon, expect scattered rain once again. These heat-busting storms will help cool things down for those that see the wet weather. Some storms may have frequent lightning and thunder and locally heavy rainfall.

After Sunday, the front will likely become stationary and remain draped over the area for several days. This will lead to higher rain chances of 50-70% across the area through at least Thursday.

With the extra cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely stay cooler with mid to upper 80s for highs each day.