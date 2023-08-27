NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Before Sunday, the hottest temperature on record at Louis Armstrong International Airport was102°, which was also tied this past Wednesday.

Today, the record was broken as high temperatures soared into the mid 100s, topping out at 105° late Sunday afternoon.

After several days of extremely hot weather, some relief may be on the way this week. Rain chances increase to about 50 to 60 percent Monday and Tuesday, as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

About 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall expected, which is much needed as most of the state is in an extreme drought. New Orleans is currently seeing a rainfall deficit of more than 20 inches year-to-date.

Temperatures will also be cooler as a result of the increased cloud cover and rain-cooled air. Highs are forecast to top out in the mid 90s on Monday before dropping into the lows for the rest of the week.

In the tropics, we continue to track Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to make landfall between Florida’s West Coast and the Panhandle as a hurricane early Wednesday.

