NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We are seeing a few showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, mainly on the South Shore as expected. This activity will diminish by later in the evening. Expect a better chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday at 50%. This will still not be a washout. Just more widespread development during the afternoon and evening. Look for low 90s before rain pops up.

Friday looks like a drier day with more isolated coverage around 30%. We will go back up to 50% chances on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping out around 89-92 through the weekend.

In the tropics Hurricane Lee will continue moving north through the western Atlantic and weakening as it does so. Right now there are no tropical items to watch for the Gulf in the near future.

