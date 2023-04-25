Temperatures continue to stay slightly below average for April as highs today only reach the mid 70s. Normally, we would see highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall from the 70s this evening to the mid 60s by midnight. Early Wednesday morning, lows will likely reach the upper 50s north and low to mid 60s south.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. While a couple isolated showers cannot be ruled out Wednesday, there is a much better chance for rain on Thursday as an area of low pressure across the area.

Rain chances are up to 60 to 70 percent Thursday to account for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may produce isolated heavy rainfall. A few showers may linger into early Friday before dry weather returns for the first weekend of Jazz Fest.