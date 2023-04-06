Tonight, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm as lows drop into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Our next cold front will begin to slowly move into the area on Friday. However, this front will not fully push through for a couple days, keeping our rain chances elevated through Saturday.

Although we will be in a wet pattern, don’t expect rain the entire time. Most models are showing waves of rain off and on Thursday and Friday, with more widespread rain on Saturday. As grounds become saturated over the next 24 to 48 hours, there is a low-end risk for flooding on Saturday when the heavier rain arrives.

We may see a few isolated showers early Sunday, but it appears we will dry out for the most part by Easter.

Temperatures will cool behind the front with highs only in the 70s Friday and Saturday. Highs will stay cooler in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees for Easter Sunday.