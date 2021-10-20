Rain chances, heat, humidity around Thursday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Wednesday! Since Friday, we were enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! Now, rain chances, heat, humidity, and clouds are back once again.

Highs today reached 85! On and off rain chances remain the theme, but we do not have a total washout in the forecast for these next few days. This evening will be pleasant as long as you grab your umbrella! A bit warmer than we were last night.

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with upper 60s, lower 70s south!

Rain chances remain in our forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy downpours in some locations could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way to receive warning information on hand.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 80° 74°

Thursday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 82° 71°

Friday

82° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 82° 68°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 82° 70°

Sunday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 83° 72°

Monday

84° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 84° 71°

Tuesday

83° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
79°

78°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
78°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
78°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
76°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
76°

76°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
76°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
76°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
75°

75°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
75°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

79°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
79°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

81°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News