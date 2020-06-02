Rain chances going up

Another warm and muggy day is on the way for you Tuesday

Another warm and muggy day is on the way for you Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will be spotty today but we will likely see some showers and storms popping up this afternoon. These will be isolated, but as usual the I-10 corridor around New Orleans could see a couple downpours.

Wednesday will see higher rain chances across the area. Look for rain to develop by mid to late morning and continue at least in some part of the area through the afternoon. That means it won’t rain where you are all day, but there will be some showers and storms around the area.

The Futurecast indicates some locally heavy downpours on Wednesday. After that we will see less rain through the end of the work week.

Details are still in question about the upcoming weekend based on the eventual track of Tropical Depression number 3, but additional heavy rains will be possible.