Rain chances going up

Another warm and muggy day is on the way for you Tuesday

Another warm and muggy day is on the way for you Tuesday. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will be spotty today but we will likely see some showers and storms popping up this afternoon. These will be isolated, but as usual the I-10 corridor around New Orleans could see a couple downpours.

Wednesday will see higher rain chances across the area. Look for rain to develop by mid to late morning and continue at least in some part of the area through the afternoon. That means it won’t rain where you are all day, but there will be some showers and storms around the area.

The Futurecast indicates some locally heavy downpours on Wednesday. After that we will see less rain through the end of the work week.

Details are still in question about the upcoming weekend based on the eventual track of Tropical Depression number 3, but additional heavy rains will be possible.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 76°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 87° 76°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 74°

Thursday

87° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 75°

Friday

87° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 77°

Saturday

84° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 77°

Sunday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 78°

Monday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

