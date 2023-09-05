NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We are already seeing showers popping up in a spotty fashion Tuesday morning, mainly in the western side of the area. This will be where we have the better chances of rain through the day. Overall though activity will be isolated through the afternoon at around 30-40%. With lower rain coverage temperatures will be heating up more into the low 90s.

After that it looks fairly dry the rest of the week. That means temperatures will start to heat up back into the mid to upper 90s through the work week.

In the tropics the next wave in the Atlantic is almost gauranteed to develop in to our next named storm. This area should stay well to our east but we will keep an eye on it through the week.

