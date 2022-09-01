Clear and calm conditions are on the way Thursday night. Most of the area will drop into the low to mid 70s by Friday morning. Humidity and moisture start to move back in as we go through the day.

By Friday more moisture starts to move back into the area allowing rain chances to come back up. Daytime heating will trigger showers and storms by early to mid afternoon. Temperatures will climb to around 90 by the early afternoon before the rain pops up. At this point activity still looks fairly spotty.

Expect showers and storms through the holiday weekend. It doesn’t look like a washout, but there will be a 50-70% chance pretty much each afternoon. That will hold temperatures down in the mid to upper 80s for highs with cooler temps where rain develops. Right now it looks like Saturday is the day with the best chance for rain across the area.

In the tropics we are watching a couple different waves way out in the Atlantic with chances for development. However none of these will be a threat to the Gulf and there is no indication of anything close by anytime soon. Danielle did form in the far northern Atlantic but will not be a threat to the U.S.