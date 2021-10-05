Rain chances go down starting today

The heavy rain threat from the past few days continues to move east Tuesday morning. The trough of low pressure over the area is pushing the bulk of the widespread rain well east of the area. That doesn’t mean that the rain chance is totally zero, but it will be much lower than the past few days.

The air mass aloft is very cold. So there is the chance we see enough daytime heating to produce a few spotty showers by the afternoon and evening. In general though as drier air filters in that rain chance will be low.

The main story will be the dry and warm conditions over the next several days. The pattern looks pretty repetitive through the weekend.

Expect mid 80s for highs through Sunday with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s north and the upper 60s to low 70s south. After today rain chances don’t come back for a while.