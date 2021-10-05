Rain chances go down starting today

The heavy rain threat from the past few days continues to move east Tuesday morning. The trough of low pressure over the area is pushing the bulk of the widespread rain well east of the area. That doesn’t mean that the rain chance is totally zero, but it will be much lower than the past few days.

The air mass aloft is very cold. So there is the chance we see enough daytime heating to produce a few spotty showers by the afternoon and evening. In general though as drier air filters in that rain chance will be low.

The main story will be the dry and warm conditions over the next several days. The pattern looks pretty repetitive through the weekend.

Expect mid 80s for highs through Sunday with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s north and the upper 60s to low 70s south. After today rain chances don’t come back for a while.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 81° 69°

Wednesday

83° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 83° 69°

Thursday

85° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 85° 70°

Friday

83° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 83° 70°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 84° 70°

Sunday

84° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 84° 72°

Monday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 83° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
72°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
6%
79°

77°

7 PM
Clear
8%
77°

76°

8 PM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
14%
73°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
14%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
15%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
12%
71°

71°

2 AM
Clear
12%
71°

71°

3 AM
Clear
12%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
8%
70°

70°

5 AM
Clear
8%
70°

