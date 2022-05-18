The forecast looks pretty uneventful through Friday. Look for afternoon highs to be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. The humidity will be slightly lower Thursday and Friday afternoon so heat index values will range mainly in the mid to upper 90s as opposed to above 100.

Expect scattered clouds during the morning due to all the moisture but then we will see plenty of sun as that burns off.

The pattern looks to be more unsettled by the weekend however. Expect showers and storms to move back in on Saturday. Sunday looks like the wettest day at this point and rain chances will continue into early next week. Some of the rain could be heavy at times during this stretch, especially Sunday.