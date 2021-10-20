Rain chances for today

Rain is on the way through the day and we are already seeing a few light showers on the south shore. Expect coverage to expand and increase through the day. It won’t rain in any one spot all day, but there will be shower and storms that are scattered about through the day.

Locally heavy rain will be possible with these storms as well as some brief strong wind gusts. We likely won’t see severe storms, but a few could be on the strong side with winds below severe criteria.

Otherwise look for warm and muggy conditions through the next few days. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s and lows will stay in the 60s and 70s. Humidity will also be higher over the next few days.

Expect spotty showers and storms again on Thursday with drier conditions moving in over the weekend.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 79° 74°

Thursday

82° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 82° 71°

Friday

82° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 82° 68°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 70°

Sunday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 83° 72°

Monday

83° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 83° 73°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 84° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
75°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

12 PM
Rain
73%
80°

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
77°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
77°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
77°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
77°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
77°

76°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
76°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
76°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
76°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
75°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

