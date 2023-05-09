Good Morning as a cloudy day begins. We are warmer than just 24 hours ago as winds remain out of the south off of the coast. This means humidity will stick around with on and off storm chances.

Today, temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s, only dropping into 70s overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a non-severe risk for showers around this morning into the afternoon everywhere but in Terrebone. We’ll see coverage from 20 to 40 percent for much of this week as a more summer-like pattern evolves. Nonetheless, we’ll be below average all week into next!