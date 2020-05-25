Rain chances for Memorial Day

A large area of moisture in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will be moving northwest to start the week bringing with it higher rain chances across the are

A wave of moisture currently southeast of the area is moving northwest. As it does so look for widespread showers and storms to develop later in the morning and early afternoon. This pattern will continue through at least Wednesday.

The Futurecast today shows a better chance of rain on the south shore, with more isolated activity north. Heavy downpours will be the main threat with anything that develops.

The wave to the east will also cause some wind and higher water levels.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for southeast facing shores through Tuesday afternoon. While not a huge issue there could be some higher water and flooding in the low lying spots.