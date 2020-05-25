Rain chances for Memorial Day

A large area of moisture in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will be moving northwest to start the week bringing with it higher rain chances across the area.

A wave of moisture currently southeast of the area is moving northwest. As it does so look for widespread showers and storms to develop later in the morning and early afternoon. This pattern will continue through at least Wednesday.

The Futurecast today shows a better chance of rain on the south shore, with more isolated activity north. Heavy downpours will be the main threat with anything that develops.

The wave to the east will also cause some wind and higher water levels.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for southeast facing shores through Tuesday afternoon. While not a huge issue there could be some higher water and flooding in the low lying spots.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 85° 76°

Tuesday

83° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 75°

Wednesday

84° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 84° 73°

Thursday

88° / 75°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 88° 75°

Friday

86° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 75°

Saturday

87° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 75°

Sunday

86° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
85°

79°

1 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
90%
79°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

83°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

79°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

Popular

Latest News

More News