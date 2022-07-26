More wet weather is on the way for Southeast Louisiana.

The pattern the next few days looks very similar to what we saw on Monday. Expect a round of showers and storms to develop by late morning and early afternoon today through Friday.

The most widespread rainfall will likely be along and south of I-10/I-12 corridors. Otherwise activity will be isolated the northern half of the WGNO viewing area.

Temperatures will warm into the low 90s early in the afternoon, but then drop back to the mid to upper 80s as rain and cloud cover develops.

This pattern looks to continue through the week with each day seeing showers and storms develop. There may even be a slightly higher chance of rain on Thursday and Friday at around 60 percent.