A weak storm system will be moving across the northern Gulf today which will bring moisture through the area. Right now it looks like most of the rain fades out before we see a whole lot. Look for a few showers this evening and early tonight as it moves in.

Overall rainfall amounts will be very light. Tuesday will also have a slight chance of showers but it looks like most of that activity will stay offshore.

Temperatures stay cool today but then will be gradually warming up. Look for upper 50s across the area Monday followed by low 60s Tuesday. Wednesday looks nice with highs topping out around 70.

At this point it looks like we will see some rain around the area on Thanksgiving.