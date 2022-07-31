More wet weather is on the way this week as we enter into an unsettled pattern.

A few showers will be possible Monday morning, but the best shot at seeing rain will be in the second half of the day. Expect shower and storm activity to increase in coverage in the afternoon as we reach the peak of daytime heating.

Rain chances are at about 70 percent Monday, and 50 to 60 percent Tuesday through Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures over the next several days are forecast to be slightly lower due to the extra cloud cover and rain-cooled air. Highs will likely top out in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s.