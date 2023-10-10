NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cloud cover is gradually building across the region as our next weather system approaches.

Today, a few light showers are possible as temperatures top out in the low 80s. Rain chances are forecast increase to 80 percent on Wednesday as an area of low pressure and a warm front move across the Gulf of Mexico.

Most weather models show the heaviest rain remaining offshore, but 1 to 3 inches of rainfall can still be expected. This will likely be the most significant rainfall event the northern Gulf Coast has experienced in several weeks and flooding will be possible.

Winds will also increase Wednesday with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Some areas near the coast may even experience gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Rain chances linger into Thursday with isolated to scattered activity. Then, another round of cooler temperatures and low humidity are likely next Saturday and Sunday after another cold front moves through the area.

