Rain chances dwindling Tuesday, back Wednesday, Thursday!

After a lovely weekend and start to our week, we have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for these next few days. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Orleans, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parish until 8:30PM with additional street flood advisories until 9PM, too. Neutral ground parking restrictions were lifted, but the worst is now over.

Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through late week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, continue the theme of widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly warmer forecast for the next few days when its dry.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

74° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 74° 73°

Wednesday

81° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 81° 72°

Thursday

84° / 73°
Showers
Showers 48% 84° 73°

Friday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 84° 73°

Saturday

84° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 43% 84° 73°

Sunday

84° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 84° 71°

Monday

83° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

6 AM
Showers
36%
75°

75°

7 AM
Showers
36%
75°

76°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
76°

78°

9 AM
Showers
38%
78°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
80°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
81°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
80°

79°

3 PM
Light Rain
63%
79°

79°

4 PM
Showers
59%
79°

79°

5 PM
Showers
45%
79°

78°

6 PM
Showers
46%
78°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
77°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
76°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

