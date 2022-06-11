Rain has ended Friday evening and it looks like we will stay dry through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be pleasant with the low to mid 70s.

After that we will wait for scattered showers and storms again on Saturday. It won’t be as widespread as today but locally heavy downpours will still be possible. Street flooding could occur with any heavy downpours. Highs will top out around 90 and temperatures will stay hotter where rain does not develop.

Rain chances go down by Sunday and early next week as temperatures get back into the low 90s. Monday through the Wednesday looks like just isolated summer storms each afternoon.