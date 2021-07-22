Rain chances continue to drop as we round off our Thursday

Summer is back in a big way to round out the week as rain chances are much lower than they have been recently. This time of year that means more heat and that will be the case the next few days. 

Expect just spotty showers or storms for Friday with the daytime heating. We are only going to see a handful of these popping up. The best chances will be along and just south of I-10 and along I-12.

Look for a hot stretch over the next several days. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid 90s with heat index values 100-108.

It looks like a little better rain chance over the weekend but still just localized cells that likely won’t be enough to provide widespread relief from the heat. 

Thursday

90° / 80°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 90° 80°

Friday

93° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 93° 81°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 34% 91° 79°

Monday

91° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 91° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 80°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 89° 79°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
85°

84°

10 PM
Clear
2%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
2%
83°

83°

12 AM
Clear
3%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
4%
82°

82°

2 AM
Clear
7%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
7%
81°

81°

4 AM
Clear
8%
81°

81°

5 AM
Clear
12%
81°

81°

6 AM
Clear
11%
81°

81°

7 AM
Sunny
11%
81°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
83°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
87°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
89°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
24%
91°

