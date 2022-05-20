We have a bit more wind around the area today which is helping out the heat a little. Temperatures will only drop into the low to mid 70s tonight. It still looks like we see a change in the pattern tomorrow.

Expect showers and storms to move back in on Saturday. These should be isolated enough for temperatures to still warm into the upper 80s and around 90 in the warmer spots. Sunday looks like the wettest day at this point and rain chances will continue into early next week. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially Sunday through Sunday night.

Rain will help to keep afternoon temperatures down as we only make it into the mid 80s by Sunday.