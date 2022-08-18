Rain chances are looking a bit more hit or miss now through the weekend. We have a frontal bound nearby that will help to trigger rain and storms but it looks like it will be in more of a scattered fashion as opposed to big areas of rain at one time. Look for the frontal boundary to stick over the area through the weekend which means off and on development of rain.

Expect showers and storms to develop and move in by late morning and afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s to around 90 but cooler once rain pops up. Watch for a low end chance of street flooding over the next few days.

In the tropics we are watching an area of potential development in the Bay of Campeche over the next few days. That will not impact our weather though and it likely moves into northern Mexico before having a chance to develop into anything significant. However a depression or low end tropical storm is not out of the question.