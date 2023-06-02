Temperatures will continue to be hot through the weekend as we see afternoon highs in the low 90s each day. However Saturday will likely see more rain around the area as we get pop up showers and storms developing.

Look for these to come in during the early to mid afternoon time frame. Overall rain chances look to be around 40-50%. Locally heavy downpours will be possible, along with isolated strong wind gusts in any storms that get bigger.

Sunday looks mostly dry with rain chances coming back in again on Monday.

Tropical Storm Arlene was named Thursday afternoon making it the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season. This is not going to be an issue for the northern Gulf as the storm is forecast to weaken quickly as it moves south.