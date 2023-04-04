Look for another warm and muggy night with temperatures only in the mid 70s. Winds will still be breezy but not as much as earlier in the day.

We see another day with mid to upper 80s on Wednesday ahead of the next cold front which will slowly move into the area by Thursday. This front doesn’t push through for a few days and will keep rain chances with it Thursday through Saturday. Right now it doesn’t look like it rains the whole time but we will see waves over rain coming through.

At the moment it looks like we dry out just in time for Easter Sunday. Expect cooler conditions by Friday as well with highs only in the mid 70s through the weekend.