Rain chances back the next few days

Changes are already underway across the area after so much nice weather over the last few days.

Dewpoints are already in the mid to upper 60s to mid 70s north to south. That means a much more humid feel across the area. That will really impact overnight lows with those numbers staying in the upper 60s to low 70s through the week.

Rain chances will also be coming back over the next few days. Monday should stay mostly dry across the area but showers and storms start to move in by Tuesday. Expect scattered activity Tuesday through Thursday. Afternoon highs will stay in the mid 80s. Overall higher rainfall amounts will likely be on the western side of the area with southern MS seeing a bit less activity.

We stay warm and muggy through the week with no real sign of another fall front anytime soon. It does looks a little drier by Friday as the main rain chances shift west.