Dry air will once again make for a cool start to the day on Tuesday. Look for lows in the low to mid 50s north with some upper 50s to mid 60s south.

It has been a while since we have seen a chance for rain in the forecast but that is going to change during the middle of the week as a cold front moves into the area.

Tuesday look for another beautiful day. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s with a little more cloud cover through the afternoon. Humidity will creep up just a bit but nothing major.

On Wednesday enough moisture moves in for some showers and storms. Right now it looks like the front moves through either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. There could be a few lingering showers early Thursday until it moves through.

At the moment it looks like the rain will be scattered around the area. This does not seem like a large squall line or batch of heavy rain, but more of a situation where we see showers and storms that are in smaller batches around the area through the day.

After that fall weather moves back just in time for the end of the week.

The NHC is highlighting an area over the Yucatan that will move into the Bay of Campeche for potential development over the next several days. This is actually a part of Julia that broke off and moved northwest. We are up to 80% on the chance for development over the next 2-5 days. This will be worth watching as it appears it will meander around that area for several days.