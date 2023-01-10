Though we all woke up colder, temperatures are now starting to warm up considerably!

Our forecast for today will be nice with partly cloudy conditions around the area once again!

Expect lots of sunshine with temperatures rising out of the 60s near 70 Tuesday afternoon.

You’re waking up tomorrow to warmer weather as 50s and 60s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Our next system arrives Thursday with rain chances out ahead of the front. We’ll drop to the 50s for highs as your weekend approaches.