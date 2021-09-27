Rain chances back in the forecast for Tuesday

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana, though warmer than Sunday?! After a cold front swept through last Wednesday, we have been enjoying lower humidity and cooler temperatures since, but they’re back on the rise.

Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s. Across the Southshore, expect upper 60s to low 70s!

Tomorrow, we start to reintroduce widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly warmer forecast for the next few days!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 84° 74°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 83° 74°

Wednesday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 83° 72°

Thursday

83° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 83° 72°

Friday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 72°

Saturday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 85° 72°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
83°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
82°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
80°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
76°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

76°

2 AM
Few Showers
32%
76°

75°

3 AM
Few Showers
32%
75°

75°

4 AM
Few Showers
32%
75°

75°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
75°

75°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
75°

75°

7 AM
Showers
43%
75°

77°

8 AM
Showers
47%
77°

79°

9 AM
Showers
44%
79°

80°

10 AM
Showers
43%
80°

82°

11 AM
Showers
39%
82°

82°

12 PM
Showers
45%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
82°

