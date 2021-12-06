Rain chances around a while longer!

Happy Monday! It has been a very active weather day today across the WGNO viewing area. Earlier this afternoon on radar, several tornado warnings popped up across Northshore parishes and Mississippi Counties. Now, most rain in our area has weakened in intensity, diminishing severe weather threats.

This weekend and today, highs in the 70s or 80s have been making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right? Well, we’ll have one day of cooler weather Tuesday after a cold front swings through behind these storms.

Again, some temporarily below average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Unlike last night, temperatures will fall into 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south!

Wednesday, we revert back to Spring-like conditions as temperatures will rise into the 70s for highs with increasing humidity. After Tuesday, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s second week with all of these additional rain chances.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

66° / 57°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 66° 57°

Tuesday

64° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 64° 62°

Wednesday

69° / 63°
AM Showers
AM Showers 49% 69° 63°

Thursday

78° / 70°
Showers
Showers 60% 78° 70°

Friday

81° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 72°

Saturday

79° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 79° 48°

Sunday

59° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 59° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Rain
82%
66°

66°

8 PM
Rain
84%
66°

65°

9 PM
Showers
70%
65°

66°

10 PM
Showers
42%
66°

65°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

65°

2 AM
Showers
43%
65°

64°

3 AM
Showers
41%
64°

63°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
63°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

61°

7 AM
Showers
37%
61°

58°

8 AM
Showers
35%
58°

59°

9 AM
Showers
37%
59°

60°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

63°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
63°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
63°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
64°

