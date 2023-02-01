The cold front from the past couple of days is south of the area Wednesday evening with a little patchy fog and cool conditions. We are seeing widespread 50s and most of us will see that overnight with a few 40s to the northwest. After a chilly night we start to see changes on Thursday.

That front will begin to lift north ahead of the storm system coming out of Texas. That will draw warmer air back into the area. We will see low to mid 70s on the south shore. As the low pressure moves right over the area we will see cooler weather to the northwest with only low to mid 50s along I-55. This front will also bring a round of rain and storms with it. Expect that Thursday afternoon and evening.

A few locally heavy downpours and storms will be embedded within batches of rain with this system. Winds will pick up out of the northwest and temperatures will be cooler once the system pushes through.

We will finally start to clear out Friday with cooler and drier conditions heading in to the weekend. Some areas north of I-12 will approach freezing for a short time Saturday morning.