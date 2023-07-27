NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hot weather will continue through the weekend with only a spotty shower or two around each afternoon through Saturday. .

Look for mid to upper 90s over the next couple of days with heat index values of 100-105 through Friday. That number could approach 110 by the weekend.

Rain chances will start to go up a little on Sunday. The best chance will be in southern Mississippi. Look for a bit more widespread rain chance on Monday. Until then though most of the area will stay dry.

The tropics are still quiet as a result of Saharan Dust plumes, but we are watching one small areas of unorganized thunderstorms for moderate development potential. This will be no threat to the gulf.