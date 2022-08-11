Showers and storms will continue to pop up and rotate around that upper low across the region. That means activity will be expanding along the coast overnight and then spread inland closer to I-10 around sunrise and there after.

Expect some clearing through the night which will allow you to see the supermoon. This will be the last supermoon of the year. We also have the peak of the Perseid meteor shower tonight but that will probably be obscured a bit by the moon’s brightness.

Showers and storms will be popping up each day through Sunday. Overall it will be similar to the past few days where large areas of flooding are not likely but some cells could drop several inches of rain in a short amount of time which causes street flooding. The metro New Orleans area would definitely be at risk for that again after so much rain the past few days.

Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop each morning to afternoon with the daytime heating. Look for highs around 87-90 through the end of the week with cooler temps once the rain pops up.

By Sunday drier air begins to filter in with rain chances going down into early next week. That should allow afternoon temperatures to climb back into the low 90s.